Prince Albert police looking for 2 men who escaped from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Police are looking for two men who have escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary near Prince Albert.

On Friday evening, staff members discovered that Noah Lemaigre-Elliott and Jesse Favel were not present for a 10 p.m. count at the facilities minimum-security unit, according to a news release from the Correctional Services of Canada.

"CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible," the press release said. A warrant has been issued for their arrest.

Lemaigre-Elliott, 19, was serving a sentence of almost three years for assault with a weapon and other charges. He is 6-1 and weighs roughly 157 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, CSC said.

Favel, 20, who was convicted of robbery, was also serving almost a sentence of almost three years when he escaped. He is 5-11 and weighs roughly 200 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about either of these men are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report the information anonymously.