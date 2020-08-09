Overflow camping at Prince Albert National Park evacuated after reports of disturbance, loud bangs

A man was taken into custody and overflow camping at Prince Albert National Park was evacuated following a disturbance and reports of loud bangs early Sunday morning.

At roughly 2:40 a.m. CST, members of the Waskesiu-Prince Albert RCMP received numerous calls from people camping at the site. They told police a man staying in the campground was allegedly causing a disturbance, with people reporting instances of yelling and loud noises that RCMP said sounded like bear bangers or gunshots.

A warden from Parks Canada attended the scene, at which time the man got into a vehicle and drove down a walking trail in the area. RCMP arrived on scene and claim the man collided with a police vehicle while exiting the walking trail.

Police said the man stopped driving, left the vehicle and fled on foot into the bush around the overflow camping area. The overflow camping was evacuated and all campers were asked to pack up and leave.

RCMP and wardens from Parks Canada remained on scene to search for the man and monitor the area as campers were packing up.

Just before 10 a.m. the man was located and arrested at the overflow campground without incident. Police say an investigation into the matter is ongoing and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.