Prince Albert police searching for missing mother, children

Police in Prince Albert are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman and her two young children.

Michelle Spence, 33, was last seen Monday afternoon with her two children — two-year-old Eva Olson and seven-year-old Neil Pambrun — walking in the 600 block of Branion Drive, police said in a news release Wednesday.

They do not believe the family has access to a vehicle.

Spence was wearing a black shirt with a red flower print, black pants and black sandals when she was last seen, police said. Neil was wearing a purple and yellow ball cap, a blue and grey long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Eva was wearing pink pants, a pink sweater and blue shoes.

The mother had recently been living in Saskatoon and has connections to La Ronge, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).