Foul play suspected in disappearance of man: Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police say they suspect foul play in the disappearance of a 30-year-old man last month.

Police said Dylan Chretien was last seen in Prince Albert, Sask. on Oct. 27. His blue 2003 Toyota Tundra with an Alberta licence plate was found abandoned in the Nordale area on Nov. 1.

Police aren't saying why they suspect foul play.

Officers are working to locate Chretien, police said in a release.

Police in Prince Albert say Dylan Chretien's blue 2003 Toyota Tundra with an Alberta licence plate was found abandoned in the Nordale area on Nov. 1. (Supplied by Prince Albert Police Service)

Chretien is described as being five feet nine inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with short, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black motorcycle boots, a brown jacket, grey hoody, blue jeans and a black T-shirt with white writing on the front.

Anyone who had recent contact with Chretien — or who saw him or his truck — is asked to contact Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.