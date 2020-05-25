Prince Albert man pleads guilty to manslaughter for role in 2016 death of Gilbert McCallum

It has been four years and still no one is saying exactly what Gilbert McCallum did to provoke his criminal confederates to shoot him twice in the head after a home invasion in Saskatoon.

Raymond Roberts pleaded guilty Friday at Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench to his role in McCallum's death on April 16, 2016. Roberts had originally been charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm. Justice Mona Dovell accepted a joint submission on sentencing, imposing a 15-year prison term.

Justice Dovell heard an agreed statement of facts during the sentencing hearing.

It provides a narrative of the events, but sheds little light on motive, save for this exchange between people involved in the case.

"Tremblay talked about how McCallum 'screwed up' and had to pay," said the statement of facts.

Johnathon Tremblay pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year in McCallum's death, with similar pleas entered by co-accused Korena Jo-Lynn Bonneau and John Clint Tinker.

Roberts was the last of the accused to go through court.

The 'love spot'

The statement of facts details how the group drove from Prince Albert to Saskatoon with a plan to steal drugs and money from a drug dealer.

Trouble started after the robbery. The group went through the stolen goods and concluded that McCallum had "screwed up," although it's never made clear how.

Driving back to Prince Albert, they stopped at a farmer's field near Rosthern at a place they dubbed "the love spot" to fire "victory rounds" into the air to celebrate the heist.

Instead, McCallum was shot twice in the back of the head and then left along a fence line. A farmer found McCallum's badly decomposed body, with the feet wrapped with a seat cover, in June.

Despite the multiple manslaughter pleas, no one person took direct responsibility for shooting McCallum.

Roberts was given credit for the four years he's spent on remand. He has 11 years left on his sentence.