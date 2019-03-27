Partner of man killed in hunting accident near Prince Albert dismayed by court outcome

Jerrica Kress says she had a bad feeling when she didn't hear from her partner Jordan Darchuk just after dark on the night of Sept. 16, 2017.

The 23-year-old Darchuk was hunting elk northeast of Prince Albert. Kress knew that by nightfall Darchuk should be safely back at his truck and texting the outcome of his hunt.

Instead of hearing from Jordan, she got a call from his sister.

Darchuk had been shot and killed by another hunter.

Kress didn't learn what happened that autumn night until this week. Austyn Adamko pleaded guilty in a Melfort courtroom to careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. He had originally been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Court heard an agreed statement of facts. Kress said the defence arguments — and the facts of the case — are troubling.

"It kind of felt like they were trying to say that the accused only really deserved a ticket for killing Jordan," she said in an interview.

"So in my perspective, this is just basically saying that, or implying that, anyone can be irresponsible with a firearm and just get a slap on the wrist."

Fatal Confusion

According to the statement of facts, Adamko was driving in a truck with two friends and on the lookout for a male elk. They spotted a female running across a field and stopped to use an elk bugle to call in a bull.

"Adamko and [another man] then both spotted something moving in the field. [The other man] looked at it through his binoculars and told Adamko that it was a "spiker" (referring to a young male elk)," the facts said.

"Adamko looked through his rifle scope and agreed that it was an elk. He fired his rifle and thought he had shot an elk. He immediately called his father to come and help him field dress and load the animal."

Instead, they discovered the body of Jordan Darchuk 214 metres away. He was wearing a red bunnyhug with a camouflage backpack on his back that had shooting sticks attached to it, which stuck up above his head. He had been shot in the right side of his chest.

The investigation showed the sun set at that exact location at 7:13 p.m. CST, meaning that the legal hunting time had ended at 7:43 p.m. CST. Telephone records showed that Adamko had called his father at 7:43 p.m. CST.

In an interview with police, Adamko said "there was tension there to make a shot before it was too late."

Elk or human?

Kress said that one of the most troubling revelations came on the final page of the statement of facts. It concerned efforts by RCMP to re-create the circumstances of the shooting.

"Officers used the same scope, with the same setting as at the time it was seized, to look at another officer in the field, who was approximately the same height as Jordan Darchuk and dressed in a similar manner, though officers were unable to recreate some aspects of the scene, such as the height of the crop in the field or snow in the field," it said.

"During these recreations, all three officers were able to determine that they were looking at a person."

One and a half years later, Kress is still struggling to process what happened in that field and in court. She lost her husband-to-be that day.

She takes solace from the memories of their time together and from a dog named Garth.

"I bought the dog we planned on getting together. His name is Garth and Jordan picked out that name," she said.

"He wanted Garth to be a hunting dog. He is a chocolate lab. He is a huge part of my therapy and healing."

Austyn Adamko will be back in court in Melfort on April 29 for sentencing.