Police to reveal details about investigation into alleged drug trafficking by outlaw motorcycle gang

The Prince Albert Police Service and the RCMP will be hosting a joint media conference Wednesday afternoon about a recent investigation into alleged "drug trafficking by members of an outlaw motorcycle gang."

A news release says Prince Albert Police Service Insp. Craig Mushka and RCMP Supt. Ted Munro will be speaking about the recent Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit investigation.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. CST at the police substation in Prince Albert, Sask.

More to come.