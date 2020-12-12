In-custody death of man arrested in Prince Albert under investigation

An investigation is underway after the in-custody death of a 30-year-old man in Prince Albert earlier this month.

On Dec. 1, members of the Prince Albert Police Service arrested a man on a detention order issued under Saskatchewan's Public Health Act, according to a Friday news release from the service.

The man was held in police cells overnight and was then transported to Prince Albert's Victoria Hospital the next morning to be assessed and treated.

Prince Albert police were later advised that the man died in hospital on Dec. 5.

An autopsy was performed on Dec. 9 and the death remains under investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service with assistance from police.

As required by the province's Police Act, because the death is considered an in-custody death, the Prince Albert Police Service has asked the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety appoint an independent observer.

While Prince Albert police were unable to provide any more information about the death and arrest, the section of the Public Health Act the man was arrested under deals with "preventive detention orders." It has been used to detain people who are not following COVID-19 isolation orders.