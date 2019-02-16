Skip to Main Content
Prince Albert police say 2-year-old's death was a homicide

Prince Albert police say 2-year-old's death was a homicide

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say the recent death of a two-year-old was a homicide.

Police haven't said if charges have been laid

CBC News ·
Prince Albert police are treating the death of a two-year-old as a homicide. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say the recent death of a two-year-old was a homicide.

On Wednesday afternoon, police and paramedics called to an apartment in the city's downtown found an unconscious two-year old.

The toddler was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday.

Officers from the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section are investigating along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police have not said whether charges have been laid.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us