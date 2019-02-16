Prince Albert police say 2-year-old's death was a homicide

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say the recent death of a two-year-old was a homicide.

On Wednesday afternoon, police and paramedics called to an apartment in the city's downtown found an unconscious two-year old.

The toddler was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday.

Officers from the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section are investigating along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police have not said whether charges have been laid.