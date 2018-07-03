Prince Albert police investigating first homicide of 2018

Police in Prince Albert are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a 28-year-old man died in hospital.

Officers were called to an alley near the 200 block of Ninth Street East Thursday night, according to a news release. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his face.

The victim was transported to hospital in Saskatoon where he died several days later.

No arrests have been made. Police said they have identified several suspects and believe the shooting was not random.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert Police or Crime Stoppers.