2nd teenage boy charged with murder in connection with May killing of Prince Albert man

Prince Albert police investigators have arrested a second teenager in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man who was killed in the Saskatchewan city last May.

Police were called to the 100 block of River Street West, just east of the Saskatchewan provincial courthouse and Highway 3 bridge, just before 11:30 p.m on May 28 for a weapons complaint.

There, Barry Pruden, 47, was found seriously injured and transported to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, where he died.

The first accused, a 15-year-old boy from Prince Albert, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on June 1 in connection with Pruden's death.

Another 15-year-old boy from Prince Albert was arrested on Monday and is also charged with second-degree murder, Prince Albert police said in a Tuesday news release.

He was expected in Prince Albert provincial court Tuesday morning.

Neither teenager can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.