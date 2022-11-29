Content
2nd teenage boy charged with murder in connection with May killing of Prince Albert man

A second teenage boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 47-year-old man who was killed in Prince Albert in May.

Barry Pruden, 47, died at hospital after being found seriously injured earlier this year

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in early June in connection with a May 28 homicide in Prince Albert. A second 15-year-old boy has now also been charged, police said Tuesday. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

Prince Albert police investigators have arrested a second teenager in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man who was killed in the Saskatchewan city last May.

Police were called to the 100 block of River Street West, just east of the Saskatchewan provincial courthouse and Highway 3 bridge, just before 11:30 p.m on May 28 for a weapons complaint.

There, Barry Pruden, 47, was found seriously injured and transported to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, where he died.

The first accused, a 15-year-old boy from Prince Albert, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on June 1 in connection with Pruden's death.

Another 15-year-old boy from Prince Albert was arrested on Monday and is also charged with second-degree murder, Prince Albert police said in a Tuesday news release.

He was expected in Prince Albert provincial court Tuesday morning.

Neither teenager can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

