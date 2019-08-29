Prince Albert police investigating fatal stabbing of 19-year-old as homicide

Prince Albert police are investigating the Saskatchewan city's fifth homicide of 2019, after a 19-year-old man died as a result of stab wounds on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of 12th Street and Fourth Avenue E. around 4 a.m. on Wednesday with a weapons complaint, according to a news release from the police service.

When police arrived, they located a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He died as a result of his injuries later in the day.

The Prince Albert Police Service's criminal investigation division and its forensic identification section are investigating.

Prince Albert police are now asking anyone in the area of Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue E., between Ninth and 12th streets, to check any home video surveillance footage collected in the area.

Any activity captured on camera may be valuable and could aid in the homicide investigation.

Members of the public who were in the area early Wednesday morning and may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.