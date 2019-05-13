Vancouver Giants force game 7 against Prince Albert Raiders in WHL finals

It's going to be a tense night at Prince Albert's Art Hauser Centre.

On Monday night, the Prince Albert Raiders will face off against the Vancouver Giants in game seven of the 2019 WHL Championship Series.

The Raiders lost 4-2 against the Giants in Prince Albert, Sask. on Sunday night, tying the series at three games apiece. Prince Albert led the series 3-1 at one point.

Raiders forward Parker Kelly notched a goal with just 53 seconds into the first period, but the Giants' Owen Hardy tied the game six minutes later.

Kelly tied the game with just 33 seconds to play in the first period, tying the game at 2-2.

The third period proved to be less successful, with the Giants' Jared Dmytriw scoring at 3:40 and Davis Koch scoring an empty net goal.

Game seven will start at the Art Hauser Centre at 7 p.m. CST Monday night.