Judge rejects joint submission for woman behind rural crime spree, doubles suggested sentence

The Prince Albert, Sask., judge called it a "drug-fuelled rural crime spree."

And Steven Schiefner wasn't pleased with the joint sentencing submission by the Crown and defence.

So he tossed it out.

Schiefner took the unusual step last month in Prince Albert provincial court. It involved the case of 29-year-old Erin Mindy Whitefish from the Big River First Nation.

Whitefish had pleaded guilty to 19 charges accumulated during the month-long rural rampage in countryside near Big River and Debden in the spring of 2018. The Crown and defence had recommended 15 months in custody, plus probation.

Given that she had already been on remand for 304 days, it meant that on the day of her court appearance she would have walked out of court free.

This did not sit well with the judge.

"The resultant sentences would have failed to adequately denounce the danger and violence associated with Ms. Whitefish's conduct, or in the fact that she repeatedly and perniciously preyed on the vulnerabilities of rural residents, or the violence she directed at another inmate on remand, or the shocking number of individuals she violated in 43 days," Judge Schiefner wrote in his judgment.

5 or 6 shots fired

Schiefner detailed the offences. The spree began on April 13, 2018, with Whitefish slashing her partner with a steak knife while the pair argued in a stolen truck in front of a store on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation.

Over the coming weeks, she was involved in a police pursuit, shooting, assault and break-and-enter.

On May 24, there was a break-in at a storage shed in Debden. Multiple items were taken, including emergency radios, infrared cameras and equipment, all belonging to the fire department.

The next day, there was a break-in where a farmer had guns and gas stolen while he was out in the field.

The farmer chased Whitefish, rear-ending her vehicle and then continuing to follow her. The chase ended with them stopping and "five or six shots fired" in his direction.

Later that same day, police found the vehicle and it took off again, leading officers on a chase through Ahtahkakoop and Debden at speeds reaching 195 km/h.

In the end, Judge Schiefner sentenced Whitefish to an additional 16 months and 11 days. She began serving that sentence in April.