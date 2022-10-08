Prince Albert residents asked to watch for vehicle involved in armed robbery

Prince Albert RCMP are asking for the public's help as they search for a vehicle they believed was involved in an armed robbery Saturday morning.

According to police, a man got out of the vehicle at the corner of Lincoln Park Road and Highway 2, just south of Prince Albert, around 10:15 a.m. He approached a person in a car with a gun and stole their wallet before firing a shot into the ground, RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the vehicle is a 2013 black Chevrolet Equinox SUV with chrome wheels, a roof rack and chrome trim, and the Saskatchewan licence plate 485 MSE.

It was last seen on the 600 block of 17th Street W. in Prince Albert between 11 and 11:15 a.m., according to police.

RCMP are asking people to call 911 if they see a vehicle matching that description or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), but they caution not to approach the driver or vehicle.