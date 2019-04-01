10-month-old girl dead after being hit by truck in Prince Albert parking lot

Prince Albert police are trying to piece together how a 10-month-old girl came to be hit by a slow moving truck in the parking lot of the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday night.

The girl later died in hospital.

The sports facility is located in the city's southeast end.

Police said in a news release that they were called to the facility's parking lot at 6:38 p.m. CST, "for a truck that had struck an infant at very low speed."

Officers were not able to say how the little girl came to be in the parking lot.

Police and the coroner's office are investigating.