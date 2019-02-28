Nipawin, Sask., man charged with threatening to shoot prime minister, blow up Parliament

A Nipawin, Sask., man is accused of threatening to shoot Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and blow up the Parliament Buildings.

RCMP arrested David Petersen on Wednesday. In a news release, police said they became aware of the alleged threats on Feb. 12.

Petersen is accused of making the threats over the phone to an unnamed government agency.

He is charged with uttering threats against the prime minister and uttering threats against Parliament.

He'll be back in court in Nipawin — a town 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon — on March 6.

In 2017, two other Saskatchewan men were sentenced for making online threats against Trudeau.

Derek Hurrell pleaded guilty to one count of uttering threats and was given a two-year suspended sentence in December 2017. He posted on Facebook that he wanted to "blow out" Trudeau's brains.

And in August 2016, police charged Christopher Hayes of Grayson, Sask., with the same type of crime, saying he made threats against Trudeau over Facebook.

In February 2017, he was given nine months' probation, ordered to stay away from Trudeau, prohibited from having firearms for five years and fined $500.