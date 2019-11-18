Prepare for a wet spring in south Sask., says Water Security Agency
Freeze-up report predicts higher than normal runoff
Much could change between now and then, but Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency is predicting that it could be a very wet spring for southern regions of the province.
The agency's annual report on conditions at the beginning of winter says, "the Souris River basin, including the Antler River and Gainsborough Creek basins, were particularly wet at freeze-up."
This is an early assessment, subject to change depending on weather conditions, the report says. The agency's prediction is based on a forecast calling for normal amounts of snowfall and milder than normal temperatures for the first three months of winter.
"This initial assessment does not mean there will be flooding in southern Saskatchewan next year," the report says.
It's not wet everywhere
The report also outlines normal levels of precipitation in the north and pockets of drier than normal freeze-up conditions around Kindersley, the area between Saskatoon and Prince Albert and an area northeast of Yorkton extending to the Manitoba border.
This annual report helps the Water Security Agency and communities across Saskatchewan begin planning for spring. The agency will update its spring predictions early next year when it is able to include data about the snow-pack.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.