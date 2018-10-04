Premiers Scott Moe and Doug Ford in Saskatoon to discuss carbon tax fight

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Saskatchewan Thursday to meet with Premier Scott Moe.

The two are in Saskatoon to discuss the inter-provincial trading relationship between Saskatchewan and Ontario and the efforts by both provinces to fight the federal government's proposed carbon tax.

"I look forward to building a strong and united front with leaders like Premier Moe who share Ontario's commitment to protecting our economy, protecting jobs and protecting the people from this costly and regressive tax," Ford said in an emailed statement.

The two premiers also plan to hold a roundtable with Saskatchewan-based businesses from the mining, agriculture, transportation and construction industries.

According to the province of Saskatchewan, more than $12 billion in goods and services flow between the two provinces every year.