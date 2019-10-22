Premier Scott Moe addresses Sask. mayors, councillors at SUMA convention
Administrators for cities, towns to focus on pressing issues for urban municipalities
Mayors and councillors from across Saskatchewan will be focusing on everything from emergency preparedness to waste reduction at this year's Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Convention in Regina.
The annual convention, running at the Queensbury Convention Centre until Wednesday, brings civic administrators from across the province to talk about issues challenging municipalities.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is addressing the convention Monday morning.
The theme of this year's convention is Building Sustainable Hometowns, with a focus on preparing municipalities for the future.
Later in the week, civic administrators will be able to ask questions from the premier and cabinet ministers at the annual bear pit session.
SUMA delegates will also bring forward resolutions that outline specific policy directions that mayors and councillors want to see addressed.
Some of the resolutions to be voted on are:
Merging SUMA and SARM
One of the resolutions deals with a proposed merger between SUMA and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, which advocates for rural areas in the province. The resolution says there is an opportunity to reduce costs and for the groups to avoid competing with each other in the future.
PST on Municipal Construction Projects
Another resolution calls for the provincial government to remove provincial sales tax on any construction project run by municipal governments. The motion says ratepayers are responsible for funding any additional PST on projects that have already been approved for federal and provincial funding.
Climate Change Action Centre
Another resolution calls for the adoption for a Municipal Climate Change Action Centre that would be funded by the province and would give money to small municipal projects to reduce carbon and deal with the effects of climate change.
