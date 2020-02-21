Premier Scott Moe speaks on rail blockades
Sask. premier responds to prime minister's latest statements on blockades
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe spoke to media in Saskatoon Friday following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest statements regarding the ongoing rail blockades that have put 1,500 railway workers out of work and disrupted the flow of goods across the country.
The protests in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation's opposition to a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. have been going on for more than two weeks.
Trudeau met with key cabinet ministers in Ottawa this morning and spoke at a news conference this afternoon.
"The barricades have to come down now," Trudeau said.
"The injunctions must be obeyed and the law must be upheld."
Trudeau's remarks follow a Thursday night call with provincial premiers.
Moe is among some premiers who have accused Ottawa of being too slow to act on the illegal blockades.
