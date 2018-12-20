Scott Moe second-most popular premier in Canada: new poll

The results of a recent online survey are an early Christmas present for Premier Scott Moe.

The Angus Reid Institute study found Moe had an approval rate of 57 per cent, second highest in the country.

Moe was one of only two premiers in the poll with an approval rating of more than 50 per cent. Quebec Premier Francois Legault received an approval rate of 59 per cent.

"Moe has been an influential voice among a group of premiers pressing the Prime Minister on some of the year's most defining issues — including carbon taxation, oil prices and pipelines — amid a growing dissatisfaction with Ottawa among many in western Canada," read the poll.

Moe's approval rating has increased since March, the last time Angus Reid did such a poll, when Moe polled at 52 per cent support.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Mantitoba Premier Brian Pallister both received 36 per cent approval ratings.

Angus Reid conducted the survey online from December 12-19 with a representative randomized sample of 3,554 Canadian adults. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by Angus Reid Institute.

For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.