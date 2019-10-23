Premier Moe promises large spending on infrastructure in upcoming provincial budget

Premier Scott Moe gave some hints as to what might be included in next week's provincial budget at the annual meeting of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).

Moe said in a speech to SARM delegates Wednesday that the budget would include one of the largest investments in infrastructure spending in the province's history.

"This will build on the strength of the already $30 billion that we have already invested in this province in the course of the last dozen years," Moe told the crowd.

Moe said the money would be going toward 'thin-membrane' roads in the province, where oil is laid down on gravel roads, traditionally seen in rural areas.

He also stressed the need to build more passing lanes in the province to ensure safer roads and make it easier to transport goods on the highway.

Moe mentioned the province's five-year, $65 million commitment to improve intersection safety on provincial highways and said this year's budget would include money for that project.

More irrigation

Moe also said the budget would include more money to expand the province's crop irrigation system.

"If we are able to increase the number of irrigated acres in our province, there will be a much larger opportunity for us to diversify into much higher value-added crops, as well as opportunities to add value-added processing into our communities," he said.

The premier said the province would make a significant commitment to expand the number of irrigated acres in Saskatchewan.

"We want to work with producers, and we want to work with private-sector investors so that we can explore every opportunity to expand this economic opportunity."

Chief firearms officer

Moe said the province planned to appoint its own Chief Firearms Officer.

The position would oversee federal gun laws in the province, including rules around issuing and revoking firearm licences, and approving gun purchases and sales.

He said the move is in response to expected federal gun legislation that might be coming out soon.

Last year, the federal government said it planned to ban some types of "assault-style" rifles, as well as introduce additional restrictions on where firearms can be possessed or stored.

While the Chief Firearms Officer is normally appointed by the federal government, Moe said he plans on appointing his own.

"We truly believe that a provincially appointed Chief Firearms Officer will have a much greater understanding of our communities, our people in this province and will be better positioned to build stronger relationships with gun owners in this province," he said.

"What we are looking for, quite frankly, is prudent, reasonable and a sensible interpretation of firearms legislation in the province of Saskatchewan."

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention runs until March 12 at Evraz Place in Regina.