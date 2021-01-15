Power still out in some Sask. rural areas thanks to punishing winter storm

Wide swaths of the province are still without electricity in the wake of the blizzard and high winds this week.

SaskPower says its crews were not able to restore the power last night to customers southwest of Elrose, including Beechy, Saskatchewan Landing, White Bear and the Lucky Lake areas.

The company says the power would stay off overnight, and it would update the situation Friday morning.

There are also continuing outages near Glenavon and for customers east of that community with power lines down.

On Thursday, SaskPower spokesperson Scott McGregor said more than 100 communities have had power outages because of the storm and roughly 78,000 people were still without power as of Thursday afternoon.

McGregor said high winds and blowing snow continued to hamper crews trying to restore power to some communities.

Since the storm began, SaskPower recorded more than 780 outages affecting more than 100,000 customers.