Children unscathed after power pole falls on Muenster, Sask., home daycare

A woman and six children were in a Muenster, Sask., home were not injured when a power pole fell on it Thursday.

The Humboldt Co-op says one of its bin movers was hauling a bin east along Highway 5 to a customer's yard at around 12:20 p.m. CST Thursday when the bin made contact with a cable line, causing a power pole to break and fall onto the house's attached garage.

Teri Schindelka operates a daycare out of her home.

Schindelka and the six kids, including three of her own, were having lunch at the time. She said she heard a loud crash and felt something shake the house.

"It kind of sounded like rail cars," she said. "You know, when they used to slam together."

SaskPower crews are being praised for their quick response after a power pole landed on a home in Muenster, Sask. (Submitted by Teri Schindelka)

No one was hurt.

Schindelka said there were some live wires nearby, including some arcing in the trees of a neighbour's home.

She had her 10-year-old son watch the rest of the children while she called SaskPower. Shortly after that an official with the village arrived and called 9-1-1.

The incident caused a power outage, but Schindelka said the power was restored within two to three hours.

Schindelka praised the emergency responders and SaskPower for quickly handling the aftermath.

She said she knows the driver of the bin mover and called him a friend of the family.

"I think he was pretty shook up as well, but yeah, he's waiting for some answers as to what exactly happened there," she said.

In a release, the Co-op said the bin mover was following the highline route as instructed by Sask Power, and all permits were in place to deliver the bin.

General manager Brent Walker said the line that was snagged appeared to be lower than normal when the bin mover came by and he isn't sure why.

"Bins and farm equipment go along that route several times every day," he said. "Not sure why that line happened to be down lower than normal."

Walker said the area has had a lot of heavy wind lately.

"That's a lot of speculation on our part, but possibly that's something that could have played a factor," he said.

An investigation is underway.