Poundmaker Cree Nation hoping to repatriate art and artifacts after painting sells for $200k
Saskatoon

An official with the Poundmaker Cree Nation says they can't compete with wealthy bidders who are buying their art and artifacts. A portrait of Chief Poundmaker was recently auctioned to an unknown bidder for more than $200,000.

"We're at a huge disadvantage," says Poundmaker Headman Milton Tootoosis

Jason Warick · CBC News ·
This portrait of Chief Poundmaker recently sold to an unnamed bidder for more than $200,000. The Poundmaker Cree Nation said it can't afford to pay these prices for the art and artifacts of their famous chief, but hope to repatriate items in other ways. (Waddington's Auctioneers and Appraisers)

A painting of 19th century Cree leader, Chief Poundmaker, by P.E.I. artist Robert Harris was recently auctioned off to an unknown bidder for $204,000.

"We could not afford to bid for pieces of art like this. We are at a huge disadvantage," Poundmaker Headman Milton Tootoosis told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Tootoosis said he's seen other art and artifacts in museums across Europe, at the Royal Alberta Museum, and at the RCMP museum in Regina. He said it's always very emotional.

"I think it's very special. It's a spiritual experience that I can't explain," he said.

Milton Tootoosis, a headman at Poundmaker Cree Nation, stands beside one of the many plaques in his community that need to be changed to note Chief Poundmaker was wrongly convicted of treason in 1885. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Local museum needs upgrades

Tootoosis said he'd like to bring them home to Poundmaker. He's been talking to other museums and collectors about loaning or gifting items back to them.

First, he said the Poundmaker Cree Nation, approximately 175 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, needs better temperature controls, security and other measures at its local museum. They're in talks with the federal government to fund those improvements.

Chief Poundmaker's belongings were taken following the 1885 resistance. His war club and other items are being loaned back to the Poundmaker Cree Nation as part of a museum exhibit July 18-23 on the reserve near the Battlefords. (Oliver Buell/Library and Archives Canada)

Chief Poundmaker was exonerated last year for his wrongful conviction for treason-felony. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and hundreds of others attended the elaborate ceremony on the First Nation located roughly 150 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

-with files from CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

