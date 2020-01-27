Sask. universities monitoring coronavirus outbreak, restricting travel

Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions are monitoring from afar the outbreak of novel coronavirus that has left dozens dead and thousands infected across China.

The outbreak, suspected to have started in the city of Wuhan, has resulted in at least 106 deaths in China, mostly in the Hubei province.

On Monday, Global Affairs Canada issued an alert calling for Canadians to avoid all travel to the Hubei province due to transportation restrictions Chinese officials have put in place to try and stop the outbreak's spread.

In Canada, one case of the virus has been confirmed in Ontario and another 19 people in the province are under investigation for possible infection.

In Saskatchewan, both the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan are watching the outbreak closely.

"As part of our regular emergency preparedness, the university already has an emergency management plan with protocols and procedures in place in the event that we need them," said a statement from Gord Hunchak, chief communications officer with the U of S.

The University also noted in the statement that Student Health and Wellness, alongside the International Student and Study Abroad Centre, are following guidelines from the World Health Organization and Health Canada.

The University of Saskatchewan, pictured here, and the University of Regina are both monitoring the outbreak of novel coronavirus closely. (Google Street View)

"There are no known cases of coronavirus linked to the University of Saskatchewan," the statement said.

At the University of Regina, the school has cancelled all centrally-organized and funded travel to China scheduled over the next three months, according to a statement sent to CBC.

Also, any travel to China by faculty, researchers and students funded or sponsored by the university will require approval from the dean effective immediately. This includes travel that had previously been approved, but has not taken place.

A bulletin, which includes information about symptoms, risk and follow-up actions has been prepared and will be distributed to anyone coming to the University of Regina from China.

"The U of R is continuing to monitor the situation in consultation with the appropriate health authorities and will provide the campus with any updates as required," said the university in the statement.

In a statement, Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health said people returning from China can go to work or school if they are showing no symptoms, like fever or cough. The statement explained if they are entering Canada specifically from the Hubei province or Wuhan and have questions or concerns, a public health official can go over their symptoms.

Those individuals can get in touch with local public health by or a medical health officer on call after hours by calling Healthline at 811.

The Ministry of Health says there are currently no suspected or confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported in Saskatchewan.