Possible COVID-19 exposure at three Regina businesses in July

The public is being alerted to possible COVID-19 exposure at three Regina businesses in late July.

In a public service announcement issued late Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said there was potential for exposure at the Walmart on Harbour Landing in Regina between 9 and 9:30 a.m. CST on July 29.

On July 30, there was potential for exposure to the virus at the Bismillah Halal Meat and Groceries store from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.

The third location listed by the health authority is the Real Canadian Superstore's Golden Mile location. The time frame for possible exposure at that store is between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on July 30.

The health authority said the risk of transmission is currently considered to be low, but anyone who visited any of the stores during the listed times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from that time.