Possible COVID-19 exposure at three Regina businesses in July
The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public service announcement late Friday advising of possible exposures at three Regina businesses on July 29 and 30.

Three businesses in Regina have been listed as locations for possible exposure on July 29 and 30. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

The public is being alerted to possible COVID-19 exposure at three Regina businesses in late July. 

In a public service announcement issued late Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said there was potential for exposure at the Walmart on Harbour Landing in Regina between 9 and 9:30 a.m. CST on July 29.

On July 30, there was potential for exposure to the virus at the Bismillah Halal Meat and Groceries store from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.

The third location listed by the health authority is the Real Canadian Superstore's Golden Mile location. The time frame for possible exposure at that store is between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on July 30.

The health authority said the risk of transmission is currently considered to be low, but anyone who visited any of the stores during the listed times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from that time. 

