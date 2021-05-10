RCMP say two people have been found safe after what they had been calling a possible abduction attempt.

On Saturday at 11:50 p.m. CST, a friend of 30-year-old Stephanie Bruch notified Regina police of a concerning Facebook message she received from Bruch.

Regina police forwarded it to the RCMP dispatch centre, which spurred an immediate investigation from RCMP, and identified Baht as a suspect and a suspect vehicle.

Officers responded to the potential location and searched the area. Around 3:15 p.m. CST Sunday, with help from the Saskatoon Air Support Unit and several RCMP detachments, police were able to find the suspect vehicle abandoned in a field near Ituna, Sask., on Highway 10.

Police say neither Baht nor Bruch was located with the vehicle.

Just before the vehicle was located, RCMP in Melville received a report of a man approaching a woman after she found someone going through her vehicle. After a short conversation, the man got into an older, white/light grey small truck with a small quad in the box.

Police believe this man was Baht.

RCMP sent an update on Monday morning saying Bruch and Baht were found safe and sound walking on Highway 35, south of Bankend.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP say updates will be provided when they are available. RCMP haven't said if charges have been laid or are pending.