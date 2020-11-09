Election cancellations possible in certain municipalities as Sask. reels from snowstorm

The Saskatchewan government is authorizing returning officers to postpone municipal and school division elections because of the record-setting snowfall and hazardous conditions on Saskatchewan roads.

This doesn't mean that elections across the province are postponed, but just that each local returning officer will have the authority to postpone an election if needed.

Saskatoon returning officer Scott Bastian said as of now they are not postponing the election, but are reviewing the options to see what might be possible.

Bastian said they will have a firm answer early this afternoon on whether the city will postpone or extend the election.

Most polls for Saskatoon's civic election opened Monday at 8 a.m. CST in 66 locations amid a major snow storm that has cancelled some services as well as in-person classes for high school students.

Bastian said 63 of 65 polling locations are open.

The city estimates 15-20 cm of snow fell Sunday, leaving many people snowed in and many roads impassable early Monday morning.

The city says some polling stations are not yet open because some election workers are having a hard time getting to their polling places.

Due to record-setting snowfall and hazardous conditions on Saskatchewan roads, the Government of Saskatchewan is authorizing Returning Officers to postpone municipal and school division elections. 1/2 <a href="https://t.co/gLOFBN7WTL">pic.twitter.com/gLOFBN7WTL</a> —@SKGov

Voters are encouraged to adjust for driving conditions and leave extra time to get to and from polling locations. Chief Morgan Hackl suggests waiting to vote until this afternoon when roads are clear. The city is also encouraging the use of Saskatoon Transit, which is free for election day, but just before 9 a.m. the city said service was suspended until Priority 1 streets are accessible later in the morning.

Anyone wanting to take the bus to a polling station should check the Saskatoon Transit schedules or the app to confirm the time of service before venturing outdoors — and dress for the weather in case of delays.

Election workers are experiencing difficulties getting to their polling places and some locations are not yet open. Voters are encouraged to plan to visit polling locations this afternoon.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CivicElection2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CivicElection2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/MpgDBCSQeH">pic.twitter.com/MpgDBCSQeH</a> —@cityofsaskatoon

A polling station in the Holliston neighbourhood opens after a massive snow dump in Saskatoon. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Streets with polling stations have been added to the City of Saskatoon's priority streets for snow clearing. The city's head of roadways says crews won't let any polling stations get snowed in. A CBC Saskatoon reporter visited a polling station in the city's Holliston neighbourhood that was up and running.

The City of Saskatoon says their crews are focusing on clearing priority streets on Monday. The city says residents should not travel today. (Leisha Grebinski/CBC)

In order to be counted, mail-in ballots must be received before 8 p.m. CST on election day by civic election officials.To facilitate safe and easy drop-off for voters during the snowstorm, the election office says all polling stations will also accept mail-in ballots today.

There are six people running for mayor, 32 for city council, 17 for Saskatoon Public School trustee and 12 for St. Paul's Roman Catholic Separate School trustee.

The city says all voters must provide ID to be eligible to vote in the municipal election on Monday. It says a person who is entitled to vote may have someone vouch for their identity.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, voters are required to wear a mask, in accordance with the Saskatchewan Health Authority's public health order. Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pens and stay at home if feeling unwell.

There will be increased sanitation of the polling stations, which may result in longer wait times.

Safety measures that will be in place for all voters at all polling stations include one-way directional traffic, physical distancing and capacity limits, hand sanitizer available at entry, protective dividers separating voters from election workers and all election workers will be equipped with PPE.

The city says there are some ward changes in this year's election and it wants people to be aware of the changes so they know which candidate to vote for: