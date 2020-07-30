Charlie Clark takes strong lead in Saskatoon mayoral race with 66 of 77 polls reporting

Charlie Clark has taken a strong lead in the Saskatoon's 2020 mayoral election.

With 66 of the city's 77 polls reporting, Clark led Rob Norris by more than 5,000 votes and former mayor Don Atchison by more than 6,000 votes.

Friday was the second time this week citizens were given the opportunity to go to the polls, as a snowstorm that walloped much of central Saskatchewan led to the election being postponed from Monday until Friday.

Scott Bastian, Saskatoon's chief returning officer, said the seven polls opened on time Friday and some saw a steady flow of voters throughout the day. Polls were open on the city's original election date Monday, but closed early after the decision to continue on Friday was made.

"Had we run the polls until 8 o'clock that would have concluded the election and then there wouldn't have been a chance for any additional days," he said. "So we had to end it early."

Five polling locations were originally planned for Friday, but that number was increased to seven after election officials heard from both the public and candidates.

"It was a combination of feedback and stepping back and looking at the location and the distribution," said Bastian. "We were able to get two extra locations and increase the spread over the city and that was great to see."

Scott Bastian, Saskatoon's chief returning officer, says he expects to see lower turnout than was recorded in 2016. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

More than 10,000 people voted in advance polls, but Bastian expects overall turnout to be lower than the 40 per cent recorded in 2016 due to factors like COVID-19 and this week's snowstorm.

Bastian said the experience of guiding Saskatoon's election through the pandemic and the unpredictable weather has been interesting.

"We've joked a bit that any subsequent elections should be a breeze after this," he said, noting there have been lots of lessons learned not just for Saskatoon, but for municipalities across the province.

He said he's looking forward to debriefing with neighbouring municipalities to find out what worked, what didn't and how they navigated their own election processes.

In Saskatoon, six people are running for the city's top job, with incumbent Charlie Clark facing oposition from former MLA Rob Norris, former mayor Don Atchison, Zubair Sheikh, Cary Tarasoff and Mark Zielke.

There's also no shortage of people making bids for city council. A total of 32 people have their name on the ballot.

Check back here for full coverage of Saskatoon's civic election as votes are tallied from across the city.