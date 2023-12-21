Sask. police watchdog releases new details about fatal police shooting on Red Earth Cree Nation

Saskatchewan's police watchdog has released new information about an incident on Red Earth Cree Nation that left a 25-year-old man dead and an RCMP officer injured.

RCMP officers responded to the community northeast of Carrot River, Sask., on Dec. 19 at about 3:40 a.m. CST after receiving a report of a gunshot, according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which is responsible for police oversight in the province.

Officers arrested two people, according to the release.

Police were continuing to search the area when a third person shot at the window of one of the RCMP vehicles, injuring one of the officers, the release said.

The officers got out of their vehicle, repositioned, then spotted the person. One of the officers then shot the man with a carbine rifle, the release said.

EMS attended the scene and pronounced the 25-year-old dead at the scene.

RCMP will continue to investigate the original incident they were called out for, while SIRT continues to investigate the fatal shooting, the release said.