Police watchdog to investigate in-custody death in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the death of a man in RCMP custody in Pelican Narrows.

In a news release, RCMP said that a man went into medical distress around 2:50 p.m. CST on July 16.

Officers worked on him until paramedics arrived. The man died later in hospital.

SIRT will look at the RCMP's interaction with the man before his death and the circumstances.

Pelican Narrows is 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.