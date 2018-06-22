Police issue warning after possible fatal drug overdose in Kindersley, Sask.

Two possible drug overdoses this week have prompted RCMP to issue an alert about any illicit drugs in the Kindersley area.

On Thursday, RCMP were called to a home after a 22-year-old man was in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said it will take some time to determine the exact cause of death. If it was an overdose, it may take a while to confirm which substance was responsible.

On Tuesday, another 22-year-old man was brought to hospital, reportedly suffering from a drug overdose. The man was treated and released.

Police are now warning everyone in the area about using illicit drugs which may contain fentanyl or carafentanil. RCMP said street drugs often contain dangerous additives.

Anyone who believes they illegal drugs should leave the area and call 911. People are asked not to handle or touch them.

Kindersley is located 180 km southeast of Saskatoon.