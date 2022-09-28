Saskatoon police to begin river search for Megan Gallagher

The Saskatoon Police Service's major crimes unit is set to begin an in-depth search for Megan Gallagher on Thursday.

The search will focus on the South Saskatchewan River and its banks in the area of St. Louis, Sask., roughly 100 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Specially trained search dog units from the Calgary Police Service will be brought in to assist, along with members of the Provincial Protective Services unit, and civilian search and rescue volunteers.

Megan Gallagher was last seen leaving her friend's house in Saskatoon on Sept. 19, 2020. Since then, her family has held several events asking for any information from the public.

On Wednesday, a 42-year-old man made his first court appearance at Saskatoon provincial court in connection to Gallagher's death. The man has been charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault in connection with her disappearance.

Six other people have been charged in connection to the case, ranging from offering an indignity to a human body to first-degree murder.

Saskatoon police said they also consulted forensic anthropologist Ernie Walker and officials from the Water Security Agency in the search.

The search is expected to last until Sunday and will take place during daytime hours.

As this is a potential crime scene, members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.