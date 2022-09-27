Saskatoon 16-year-old arrested after officers seize gun, weapons parts from home: police

A 16-year-old Saskatoon boy was arrested as part of a joint Canada Border Services-Saskatoon Police Service investigation that saw a gun and multiple weapons parts seized in a home in Saskatoon.

Earlier this month, border services officers in Vancouver intercepted a suspicious package destined to a Saskatoon address, according to a news release. Officers discovered two gun barrels and two overcapacity 9 mm magazines prohibited in Canada.

Police said the items were packaged to appear as a commonly used construction tool.

On Sept. 13, officers executed a search warrant on the 2500 block of Albert Avenue. They seized a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, ammo, an 83 mm barrel, a 102 mm barrel, two 15-round capacity magazines and some bear spray, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on scene and charged with:

Careless use or storage of a firearm.

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Importing a prohibited device to Canada.

The accused was released on conditions and the investigation is still ongoing.