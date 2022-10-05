Saskatoon police searching for 9th and final suspect in Megan Gallagher case

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help locating the ninth and final suspect charged in the believed death of Megan Gallagher.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they're searching for Summer-Sky Henry, 24, who's wanted for first-degree murder in the case.

Henry also has several unrelated outstanding warrants, including for unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery, and other gun and drug charges.

Anyone who knows where Henry might be is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Gallagher, 30, was reported missing two years ago. Police say she is believed to be the victim of homicide.

Human remains were found last week in the search for Gallagher. They still need to be identified by forensics, but Gallagher's family believes they're hers.

Megan Gallagher was last seen in Saskatoon in September 2020. (Brian Gallagher/Facebook)

8 others arrested, charged

Eight people have already been arrested and charged in relation to Gallagher.

On Wednesday, police said 44-year-old Roderick Sutherland — who's already charged with committing an indignity to human remains — is now also accused of first-degree murder, along with Cheyann Crystal Peeteetuce, 29, and Robert "Bobby" James Thomas, 27.

Three others — John Wayne Sanderson, 44, Jessica Sutherland (Badger), 42, and Ernest Whitehead, 41 — are charged with committing an indignity to human remains.

Thomas Sutherland, 42, and Robin Tyler John, 34, are also charged with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.