Police searching for Jeep after woman's death deemed a homicide

Saskatoon police are searching for a Jeep with a vanity license plate after a woman was found dead in a home in Hampton Village on Wednesday.

Police say the unidentified 28-year-old was found dead at a home on the 500 block of Geary Crescent Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are searching for a 2017 Jeep Patriot with a vanity license plate that reads 4EVERL8.

Police are advising the public not to approach the Jeep if they see it and report the sighting immediately to police.

So far, police have not released the names or descriptions of any suspects and Major Crimes and Forensic Identification continue to investigate the homicide.

This is the third homicide in Saskatoon in 2020.

