Young offenders who escaped Prince Albert facility apprehended
The three teens got away from the Prince Albert Youth Residence on Thursday, injuring a corrections worker in the process, according to the Ministry of Justice.
3 young offenders injured a corrections worker during escape
Three young offenders who escaped from a Prince Albert correctional facility have been apprehended.
They had all been caught as of Monday morning, the ministry said.
The ministry would not release more information on how the teens escaped the secure section of the facility.