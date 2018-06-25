Skip to Main Content
Young offenders who escaped Prince Albert facility apprehended
New

Young offenders who escaped Prince Albert facility apprehended

The three teens got away from the Prince Albert Youth Residence on Thursday, injuring a corrections worker in the process, according to the Ministry of Justice.

3 young offenders injured a corrections worker during escape

CBC News ·
Three youth who escaped a detention facility for young offenders in Prince Albert have been apprehended. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Three young offenders who escaped from a Prince Albert correctional facility have been apprehended.

The three teens got away from the Prince Albert Youth Residence on Thursday, injuring a corrections worker in the process, according to the Ministry of Justice.

They had all been caught as of Monday morning, the ministry said.

The ministry would not release more information on how the teens escaped the secure section of the facility.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us