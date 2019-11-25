Police search for man who escaped from Saskatchewan Penitentiary minimum security unit

Police are searching for a 36-year-old man who escaped from the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary Sunday night.

James Fred Katsiris was not present at the evening count at the penitentiary at about 8:30 p.m. CST.

Katsiris is serving a two year, two month sentence for a variety of offences, including drug trafficking, failing to comply with court conditions and possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP said they do not consider the man to be a danger to the public since all the offences are related to drug and property crime.

Katsiris is five feet ten inches tall with blue eyes.

The Correctional Service of Canada is working with police to rearrest the man as quickly as possible.

Anyone who sees Katsiris is asked to contact police.