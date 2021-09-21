Saskatoon police say tickets expected after PPC election night event
Many party supporters refused to wear masks despite provincial rules
The Saskatoon Police Service says an investigation is ongoing after hundreds of unmasked people packed into a People's Party of Canada (PPC) event on election day.
On Sept. 20, the PPC held an election viewing event featuring an appearance from party leader Maxime Bernier at the Saskatoon Inn.
Many of the people at the indoor event were not wearing masks, despite a provincial mask mandate for indoor spaces that had been re-enacted three days earlier.
In a brief emailed response Tuesday, Saskatoon police said that tickets were expected, but there was no timeframe for when they may be issued.
Speaking to reporters the night of the event, Bernier said he would not ask his supporters to follow the mask rules, saying that they were responsible individuals and responsible for their own actions.
Bernier went on to say that he believed imposing a mask mandate is unconstitutional and illegal.
That night, Saskatoon police tweeted that they had been told about masking concerns at a local election event, but did not provide specifics.
The tweet said police would be talking with public health officials to determine next steps.
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said that he shared the police's concerns, especially considering the city's continued high rate of COVID-19.
The interim public health order requires masks to be worn in any enclosed space other than a private home. The order includes workplaces, recreational venues and bars and restaurants.
In May, the provincial government raised fines for breaking a public health order to a maximum of $7,500 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations.
Starting Friday, Saskatchewan residents will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test result to access many establishments, businesses and event venues.
With files from Julia Peterson
