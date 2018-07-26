Police say Saskatoon woman held against will, loses part of finger

Four people in Saskatoon are under arrest after a 20-year-old woman reported that she had been held against her will in a house on the 300 block of Ave. S S, and had part of a finger cut off.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman had gone to the house around midnight.

She alleges that people inside the house would not let her leave, physically assaulted her and cut off part of her finger. She managed to get away around dawn and made her way to St. Paul's Hospital.

Police got a search warrant and arrested two men and two women at the house. They seized two firearms and ammunition.

A 20-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and robbery.

A man and two other women are also facing charges in connection with the incident.