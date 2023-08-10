2 girls missing since Aug. 8, police ask for public's help

Police are asking for the public's help locating two girls who have been missing since Aug. 8.

Gemma Linklater, 10 and Korah Mountain, 14, were last seen that day in Rosthern at a local hardware store at around 5 p.m. CST.

Rosthern RCMP received the report at 6 p.m. the same day and have been working to locate both Linklater and Mountain. Investigators are asking the public to report any information on the girls' whereabouts.

Linklater is about 5'5" and 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts with a white stripe down the side and a gray hoodie with a green cougar logo.

Mountain is about 5'6" and 120 lbs. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top, black shorts and black boots. She has medical tape over her nose.

Police say Linklater and Mountain might be in Prince Albert or Saskatoon but that has not been confirmed yet.

If you see Gemma or Korah, or know where they are, contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400.