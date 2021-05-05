Saskatoon police release audio recording in hopes of finding Megan Gallagher, missing since Sept.

Police in Saskatoon are hoping a voice recording will help them locate Megan Gallagher, a 30-year-old woman who has been missing since September.

The recording contains two people using Gallagher's cellphone to call a cab. It was recorded one day after she was last seen.

Police said the two people asked to be picked up on the 700 block of Weldon Avenue and were dropped off on the 100 block of Avenue P S. at about 3:30 a.m. CST ob Sept. 21, 2020. Police hope to identify the people on the call so they can be questioned.

Do you know this voice?<br><br>Major Crime Investigators are releasing audio of a call made using Megan Gallagher's phone one day after she was last seen.<br><br>If you know who they are, please contact SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.<br><br>More: <a href="https://t.co/tpFn42DNz1">https://t.co/tpFn42DNz1</a> <a href="https://t.co/UUnIJpaXqO">pic.twitter.com/UUnIJpaXqO</a> —@SaskatoonPolice

Gallagher was last seen on video surveillance at a convenience store in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive one day before the call was made.

Police said Gallagher's cellphone has not been found.

In January, Saskatoon police said the woman's disappearance is being treated as a homicide.

The major crimes unit has been investigating along with the missing persons unit.

Police said Gallagher was wearing a black Cabella's hoodie, black pants and a light blue shirt underneath her hoodie at the time of her disappearance.

Gallagher has several tattoos, including a half-sleeve with a large owl from shoulder to elbow, a crossbow behind her ear, a rainbow coloured feather on her ankle and the names Jake and Adam beneath her arm. She also has "#13" on her hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.