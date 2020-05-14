Saskatoon police urge caution toward 'Wine Ninja' Facebook page
Saskatoon police are asking Facebook users to be cautious with a popular new social media group.
Private group asks people to post home address to receive gifts
The Saskatchewan Wine Ninjas page invites users to post their addresses on the page so that others can leave them gifts. It had more than 39,000 members as of Thursday morning.
In a Facebook post, SPS asked people to use common sense and consider the dangers surrounding posting your home address online.
"We understand the general sentiment and intent of the social media group, but as a police service, we strongly urge you to proceed with caution," read the post.
"In a perfect world, we would all like to believe that everyone is there for the right reasons, but unfortunately that isn't always the case."
