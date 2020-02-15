Saskatoon officer on leave pending investigation of video allegedly showing him yelling at child

Saskatoon police say a third-party agency is investigating and one of its officers is on leave after a video allegedly featuring that officer yelling and shouting at a child recently surfaced online.

The video was part of a post made to Facebook on Feb. 13. The post identified the man in the video as a Saskatoon police officer. The video contains audio of the interaction but does not clearly show it. It does not have visuals or audio of what lead up to the exchange.

In the three-minute video, a man can be heard yelling at a child, saying the child's father failed them and their family. The child can be heard screaming and crying while the officer continues to yell and raise his voice.

"What's dad's job?" the man says. "To support, protect, take care of his family."

The man then yells, "He failed!"

Last week, Saskatoon police said they're aware of the video and that an outside agency is investigating a complaint stemming from it.

"The SPS is in full cooperation and an administrative review will follow that agency's investigation," Saskatoon police said in an emailed statement.

On Wednesday, police director of public affairs Alyson Edwards said in a statement that the police service encourages anyone "who has a complaint about the conduct of our officers" to contact the service's professional standards section, the provincial complaints commission or the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

A Saskatoon police officer is under scrutiny for yelling at a child in a social media post. 0:18

The woman who posted the video online told CBC in a message on social media that she feels police officers are supposed to be trained in de-escalation, but that she witnessed the exact opposite from the officer in question.

"This is how he treats kids behind close doors," she said.

She said the video has been reported to RCMP and they are investigating.

She said a medical condition prevented her from intervening on the child's behalf, as she would not have been able to defend herself if needed.

The video garnered a strong reaction online, with many people tagging the Saskatoon Police Service in the post and calling for the officer to be disciplined. As of Wednesday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 46,000 times.

CBC News reached out to the officer numerous times for comment on the video, but no response was received.

The video ends with what sounds like a calming down of the conflict between the man and the child. The man can be heard saying "tomorrow is a new day," to which the child responds, "yeah."

The man then says they can "start fresh," and the child answers "yeah."

Michelle Berg, CEO of Elevated HR in Calgary, said an employee's behaviour, even while off the job, can affect the perception of their employer.

"Anything you do externally could influence or impact the organization," she said.

Berg noted that public figures like police officers are held to a higher standard than other people and that standard is even higher when a child is involved.

"This is a case of dirty laundry being aired very, very quickly," she said. "I have no doubt that [the officer] will face a disciplinary process. Does this mean he'll be terminated for it? It really depends on how public and what kind of repetitional damage the company is going through."

Berg said that if she was being consulted on a case like this, she would advise that the employee be fired.

The Saskatoon Police Association, the union that represents Saskatoon police officers, said it was aware of the video, but will not comment.