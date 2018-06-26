'He didn't look good': Police officer who kneed Jordan Lafond testifies at coroner's inquest

A police officer who kneed Jordan Lafond in the head became emotional during testimony at a coroner's inquest on Tuesday.

Lafond, 22, died in the aftermath of a stolen truck he was riding in crashing on the outskirts of Saskatoon in 2016.

Sgt. Thomas Gresty testified he kneed Lafond in the head as many as four times after the crash. Gresty said he believed Lafond was resisting arrest.

"I recognized right away he was in medical distress," Gresty told the jury. "He looked terrible."

Police pursuit

Gresty was the supervisor on shift the night of the crash and heard that a truck that was believed stolen was seen racing through the city. At one point, an eyewitness said they spotted a person inside the truck sawing off the barrel of a shotgun.

As a longtime member of the Tactical Support Unit, Gresty travelled to the area and was one of the first people at the scene when the truck crashed.

Gresty said he saw Lafond lying on the ground underneath the driver's side door, with another officer kneeling beside him.

I was confused and I was worried. It didn't add up to me - Sgt. Thomas Gresty

He said he believed Lafond was resisting after officers tried to put handcuffs on him and hit him in the head with his knee as many as four times, shouting, "Stop resisting" between strikes.

Gresty said he was concerned the second person in the truck, Reece Fiddler, was roaming about the dark area, possibly armed. After handcuffing Lafond, he saw other officers had already arrested Fiddler.

After he took a close look at Lafond, Gresty saw that he was in serious trouble.

"I was confused and I was worried," he said. "It didn't add up to me. A minute ago this guy was fighting to get away and I used force on him based on what I saw."

He took Lafond's handcuffs off and put him in the recovery position. He also called an ambulance.

Lafond died the next day in hospital.

Doctors were unable to determine whether he died due to injuries sustained in the crash or from being hit in the head.

It was eight days before an autopsy was ordered. In that time, the body had already been embalmed.

"The worry is, what just happened?" said Gresty. "What did I see wrong?"

A coroner's inquest is designed to look into how a person died and make recommendations as to how a similar death might be avoided in the future. Inquests are not designed to assign blame or lay criminal charges.

The inquest is expected to run all week at Saskatoon's Court of Queen's Bench.