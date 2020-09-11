Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon police make arrest in city's 10th homicide of 2020
Saskatoon

Saskatoon police make arrest in city's 10th homicide of 2020

Saskatoon police say they are are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed Thursday morning and later died in hospital.

Victim was man, 62, found on sidewalk suffering from a stab wound

CBC News ·
Police say they have a man in custody by have not laid charges in the death Thursday of a 62-year-old man. (Albert Couillard/Radio-Canada)

Saskatoon police say they are are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed Thursday morning and later died in hospital.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Avenue W S. at around 1:50 a.m. CST.

Officers found a 62-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Police say an autopsy was completed Thursday afternoon.

It's the city's 10th homicide of 2020.

A 34-year-old man was arrested, but he has not been charged, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the death. They haven't released any names.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now