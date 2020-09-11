Saskatoon police make arrest in city's 10th homicide of 2020

Saskatoon police say they are are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed Thursday morning and later died in hospital.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of Avenue W S. at around 1:50 a.m. CST.

Officers found a 62-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Police say an autopsy was completed Thursday afternoon.

It's the city's 10th homicide of 2020.

A 34-year-old man was arrested, but he has not been charged, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the death. They haven't released any names.