Saskatoon police make arrest in city's 10th homicide of 2020
Saskatoon police say they are are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed Thursday morning and later died in hospital.
Victim was man, 62, found on sidewalk suffering from a stab wound
Saskatoon police say they are are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed Thursday morning and later died in hospital.
Police say they were called to the 200 block of Avenue W S. at around 1:50 a.m. CST.
Officers found a 62-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital and later died.
Police say an autopsy was completed Thursday afternoon.
It's the city's 10th homicide of 2020.
A 34-year-old man was arrested, but he has not been charged, according to police.
Police continue to investigate the death. They haven't released any names.