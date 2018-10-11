Skip to Main Content
Police looking for Saskatoon stabbing suspect
New

Police looking for Saskatoon stabbing suspect

Saskatoon Police are looking for a suspect after an apparent stabbing Wednesday evening.

33-year-old man found with stab wounds, officers say

CBC News ·
Police found a man with apparent stab wounds at a home on the 100 Block of Avenue N South Wednesday night. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Saskatoon Police are looking for a suspect after an apparent stabbing Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a call for help at a home on the 100 Block of Avenue N South at 7:22 p.m. CST, according to a news release.

A 33-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the Royal University Hospital by ambulance.

Police said his injuries as serious, but he is in stable condition.

This incident is under investigation by the targeted enforcement unit.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us