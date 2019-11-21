Police investigating shots fired through apartment wall into occupied suite

Police are investigating reports that someone fired shots Monday morning through an apartment building wall and into an occupied suite.

It happened around 9 a.m. CST. The building is at the corner of 22nd St. W and Ave. N S.

Holes are clearly visible on the south side wall of the apartment building, just beneath a second storey window. A second set of holes puncture a window of a house directly across from the apartment.

Police say they searched a house on the block and seized several firearms.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police do not believe it was random.